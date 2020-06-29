HAWKE, BEULAH ELAINE "BEA" The Family sadly announces her sudden but peaceful passing in Fergus on Friday, June 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Leonard Hawke. Forever loved by her children Marvyn (Elizabeth), Kathryn (the late Murray Wilson) Hawke, Lorna (Kurt) Bowman and Sonia (Herb Edwards) Ahrens. Proud grandmother of Jon, Taylor (Craig), Christopher, Kyle, Devyn, Dana, Mikaela, Ethan and Matthew, and great-grandmother of Colton, Gillian and Brooke. Lovingly remembered by her siblings Janice (Elmer) Brown, Margaret (the late Peter) Atkinson, Sharon (Bill) Schoneveld and Blake (Barb) Edwards. Predeceased by her parents Fred and Adalene Edwards. Bea worked for many years in Toronto at Columbus Shipping Lines before having her own Bookkeeping business in Brampton and Erin. She and Len travelled extensively in their later years before retiring to Fergus. A private family graveside service will be held at the Vasey Union Cemetery. Memorial Service at a later date depending on Covid restrictions. Please consider the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Epilepsy Canada should you wish to make a donation in Bea's memory. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lynnstonefuneralhome.com
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 29, 2020.