SMITH, Beulah M. Beulah M. Smith in her 98th year at Lakeridge Health, Oshawa, on May 19, 2020. Beloved Wife of the late Keith Smith (2000). Loving Mother of Sandra Lauria (Frank), Terry Smith (Judy) and Joanne McTaggart (Dave). Beloved Grandmother of Bud Lauria (Sara) and Patrick Lauria (Azin), Adam Archdekin (Katie) and Steve Archdekin, Reid McTaggart (Lisa) and Caitlin Foshay (Justin). Proud GG to seven Great-Grandchildren. Predeceased by her three brothers and their spouses but fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and their growing families. Born in Orono, Ontario to the late Gladys and Llewellyn (Bill) Hutchinson, Beulah was a Seargent in the C.W.A.C. during the war where she met Keith. As so many others did after the war, they settled back in Canada to build a life and family. Life was busy for Beulah maintaining a household with 3 very active kids and supporting a husband working long days to build a strong future for their family. No slouch when it came to hard work, once the kids were self-sufficient, Beulah jumped back into the work force at the Oshawa Clinic until she retired in 1983. Fiercely independent and active until the end, her love of family, nature, traveling the world, hiking, reading and writing, was an inspiration to all who knew her. Private internment to be held at a later date.

Published in Toronto Star on May 23, 2020.
