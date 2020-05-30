BEULAH MARION MARTIN
MARTIN, BEULAH MARION (nee STANTON) Passed peacefully at Spencer House in Orillia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in her 98th year. Beulah, predeceased by her loving husbands, James Martin and John Dyment, will be sadly missed by her children, John (Janice), Ted (BJ), Wendy (Domenic) and step-son John (Sheri) Dyment. Beulah will be cherished by her grandchildren, Paul (Becky), David (Krystal), Alicia (Juliana), Shannon (Chris), Michael, and Anthony, and by her great-grandchildren, Torin, Sophie, Lila, Gavin, Meghan, and Danica. Beulah is survived by her brothers, Tom and Jim Stanton, and is predeceased by her brother Robert and sister Ellen Martin. Born in Port Stanton, Beulah was a longtime General Store owner. Due to current circumstances, the family will have a private family visitation and funeral service, and Beulah will join James at St. Luke's Hamlet Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society or the Mariposa House Hospice, and will be accepted by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595. Online messages of condolence are welcome at CarsonFuneralHomes.com

Published in Toronto Star on May 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Carson Funeral Homes L. Doolittle Chapel
54 Coldwater Street East
Orillia, ON L3V 1W5
(705) 326-3595
