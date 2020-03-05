|
|
JONES (BROADHURST), B.Sc., Bev Passed away suddenly, at Trillium Hospital in Mississauga, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the age of 62 years. Survived by beloved husband Stephen Broadhurst, daughter of the late Anne and Ken Jones, of Nobleton, daughter-in-law of Marj Broadhurst and the late Vincent Broadhurst, dear sister of Stan (Jo-Anne) Jones, Doug (Janice) Jones, sister-in-law of Dale (George) Orfanakos, Carol (Andrew) Minialoff. Cherished aunt of Kimberley (Jason) Matheson, Stephen (Penny) Jones, Spencer Morris, Taylor Morris, Ryan (Kat) Jones, Darren (Sarah) Jones, Brandon (Amanda) Jones, Matthew Orfanakos, Dustin (Darcy) Minialoff, and Nicole (Marc Potvin) Minialoff. Great-aunt to Jessica Matheson, Jordan Matheson, Hayley Jones, Nicholas Jones, Brooklyn Jones, Vincent Minialoff and Sophie Minialoff. Highly esteemed as an award winning realtor with RE/MAX Professionals Inc., for 32 years, Bev successfully balanced her career with her love for family, wonderful friends, travel and the cottage. She had a passion for life and an insatiable appetite for adventure and fun. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane subway, on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 6-9 p.m., and Friday, March 6, 2020, from 2-5 p.m. Funeral service will be held at Kingsway Lambton United Church, 85 The Kingsway, Toronto, on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 3 p.m. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 5, 2020