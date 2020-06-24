BEVERLEY ABSHEZ

ABSHEZ, BEVERLEY Monday, June 22, 2020, after a 1-year battle with cancer, Beverley passed peacefully with her daughter Sharon by her side, just 5 days after celebrating her 85th birthday. She will be deeply missed by her devoted husband of 62 years, Charles. Beverley was a loving mother and mother-in-law to Melody Nunes, Rosalyn Abshez and Sharon and Len Green. A dear sister and sister-in-law of Sam and Evelyn Librach and Morris Librach and Belle Steinberg. Loving and generous grandmother to Alayna and Josh, Kaitlin and Cassandra, Max and Phoebe and great-grandmother to Joey. Beverley and Charles had a love story that lasted more than 60 years, they fell in love at first sight and never fell out. Bev will be remembered for her intelligence, sense of humour, her endless amounts of love for her family and her kindness. Beverley gave of her time and money to numerous charities and never said no at an opportunity to help. We will deeply miss sharing simchas and shabbat dinners, forever in our hearts, a woman of Valor. A Family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to Beit Halochem Canada, Disabled Veterans of Israel, 905-695-0611 or Canadian Cancer Society, 416-961-7223.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 24, 2020.