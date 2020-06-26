Beverley ABSHEZ
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beverley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ABSHEZ, Beverley On Monday, June 22, 2020, Beverley Abshez, beloved wife of Charles. All three daughters were devoted to Beverley's care and Rosalyn, Melody and Sharon were by her side until she passed. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Melody Nunes, Rosalyn Abshez and Sharon and Len Green. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Sam and Evelyn Librach and Morris Librach and Belle Steinberg. Devoted grandmother of Alayna and Josh, Kaitlin and Cass, Max and Phoebe and great-grandmother of Joey. In our hearts forever. A Family Service was held on June 24, 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved