BEVERLEY ANN KINGSBURY
KINGSBURY, BEVERLEY ANN (nee ARBUCKLE) Surrounded by the love and prayers of family and friends Beverley was raised to Glory July 25, 2020. She will be forever loved by sister Phyllis; Ewart, her husband of 60 years and their children Nancy (Wayne), Susan (Steve), Stephen (Stefani) and her Darlings: 10 grandchildren (and significant others) plus 6 great-grandchildren. She will also be missed by Ewart's brothers, their families and a multitude of nieces and nephews. Born to Lawrence and Marjorie Arbuckle on February 2, 1939, Bev is now reunited with them and siblings: Marion, Mildred, Gloria, Joyce, Betty and Robert. A great woman of Faith, Beverley touched many lives with her friendship, wisdom, prayers and love. She is irreplaceable and will be greatly missed. Online condolences can be made at www. dixongarland.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Memorial Fund for St. Philip's on the Hill Anglican Church, Unionville.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 1, 2020.
Dixon-Garland Funeral Home
166 Main Street North
Markham, ON L3P 1Y3
(905) 294-2030
