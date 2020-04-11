|
WASYLYK, BEVERLEY ANN (nee STODDARD) April, 1932- March, 2020 On Tuesday, March 24, 2020, Beverley Ann Wasylyk (Stoddard) died peacefully at Chapman House (Owen Sound, ON), with the sun on her face and her loving husband Harry by her side. Best mom ever of Peter (Carol), Nancy (Ian Crisp), Susan (Paul King), Steven and Harry Junior (Tammy). She leaves behind fourteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A celebration of Bev's life will take place at a future date. The family thanks all who have provided excellent care, support, and guidance along the journey.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020