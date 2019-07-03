BROWN, BEVERLEY ANNE (nee GRAY) November 21, 1941 - June 30, 2019 Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on June 30, 2019, at her home in Oakville, at the age of 77. Predeceased by her husband Harry Brown. Beloved Mom of Glenn (Tanya) and Julie Brown. Loving Gramma of Siena, Ella and Lukas. A Celebration of Bev's Life will be held at the Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville, 905-257-8822, on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. A reception in honor of Bev's Life will be held at the Glen Oaks Funeral Home following the celebration. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children's Wish Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.glenoaks.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 3, 2019