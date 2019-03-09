HAMMOND, Beverley Anne Passed away peacefully on March 5, 2019 at Scarborough Grace Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Robert (Bob). Loving mother of Mark (Claire) and Jeff (Elaine) and devoted grandmother to Rebecca (Chris), Aimee (Mark) and Adam (Stephanie). Dear sister of Mary- Lou and Jerry (predeceased) and survived by sisters Laurene (Pete), Robin (Ray) and Janet (Dick). A Celebration of Bev's life will be held at a later date. Many thanks to the nursing staff and Dr. Marcus at Scarborough Grace Hospital and staff from Community Care Access Centre. Donations in Bev's memory may be made to the . Condolences may be left at www.ogdenfuneralhome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverley Anne HAMMOND.
Ogden Funeral Home
4164 Sheppard Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1S 1T3
(416) 293-5211
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 9, 2019