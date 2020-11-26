1/1
Beverley Anne Platts DEWEY
DEWEY, Beverley Anne Platts (nee HAKE) Left us November 16, 2020 to reunite with her true love, Donald L. Dewey (deceased 2002), and adored siblings Richard Hake (deceased 2017) and Kay Hoag (deceased 2017). Born October 6, 1931 to Violet Fraser and Richard Hake, Beverley was raised in Toronto on Carlaw Ave. – a lifelong member of the infamous "Carlaw Rangers". She followed sister Kay to Eastern Commerce High School where she captained the girls' basketball team and won the medal for mathematics. She loved sports, and throughout her best years, was active in swimming, badminton, bowling, skiing, curling and golf. Bev and Don found each other later in life, and with lots of love, good food, wine, patience and humour, managed to unite six adult "children" and their partners: Karen (Brent Gottfried), Kate (Joe Capogreco), Cameron (Kristin) Platts, Robert (Sonia) Dewey, Ruth Platts, and Ken (Trudy) Dewey. Beloved grandchildren: Rachel (Yaniv) Enoch, Nicholas (Hannah) Gottfried, Miya and Sage Capogreco, Jack and Robyn Dewey, Jacob Platts, Adam and Jacqueline. Treasured great-grandchildren Nava and Ella Enoch, and Lochlan and his baby sister Gottfried, due in April, complete her family. Mom loved us all fiercely, delighting in our accomplishments and encouraging us through the challenges. Mom's passing was not COVID related, but it was most certainly impacted by it. Ruth was the only one able to share her passing and we thank her for being there when we could not. No funeral is planned at this time due to the current pandemic. Please, no flowers. We would love to share any of your memories, photos of Mom. Further information can be found at: https://newediukfuneralhome.com/book-of-memories/4429976/Dewey-Beverley/obituary.php

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 26, 2020.
