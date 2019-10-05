Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BEVERLEY ANNE (VALKONEN) SUMMERS. View Sign Obituary

SUMMERS (VALKONEN), BEVERLEY ANNE (nee GILES) Of Lambton Shores, Ontario, passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at her home in Lake Valley Grove, at the age of 80. Beverley is now reunited with husbands Allan Valkonen (deceased 1983) and Steve Summers (deceased 2013). She will be greatly missed by her 7 children: Kim Dean, Mark Summers (Norma), Lisa Key (John), Mark Valkonen, Heather Kundapur (Dave), Lesley Loughlin (Steve) and Laura Summers; her 11 grandchildren: Peter Mayer (Miranda), Matthew Mayer (Amy), Melissa Martin (Stephen), Jennifer Dean, Rachel Dean, Gregory Key, Lauren Key, Ryan Key, Madison Loughlin, Carah Kundapur and Alexander Kundapur; her 5 great-grandchildren, Austin, Gwen, Logan, Tessa and Riley; her 3 brothers, Harold (Rosalyn), David and Donald (Roxie); and by many more cousins, extended family and beloved friends. Beverley's commitment to family and friends was only surpassed by her love of her cats. She had a passion for building relationships and found great pleasure in giving back to her community, volunteering her time to so many worthy causes. Beverley could always be counted on to be there. Visitation will be held at DENNING'S OF FOREST, 9 James Street South, Forest, Ontario, on Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 7-9 p.m. and Friday, October 4, 2019, from 9-11 a.m. A Celebration of Life service will be held at DENNING'S OF FOREST on Friday morning, October 12, 2019, starting at 11:30 a.m. Visitation will also be held in Toronto at the CHURCH OF CHRIST THE KING, 475 Rathburn Road, Etobicoke, Ontario, on Friday, October 11, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, October 12th, 10 - 11:30 a.m. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the CHURCH OF CHRIST THE KING on Saturday, October 12, 2019, starting at 12 p.m. A family interment will take place at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to organizations to which Beverley volunteered her time for many years: Victim Services of Sarnia-Lambton or Contact House Food Bank, Forest, or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left at

