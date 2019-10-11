Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BEVERLEY CHURCHILL. View Sign Obituary

CHURCHILL, BEVERLEY February 2, 1952 - October 5, 2019 After beating breast cancer in 2018, Bev succumbed to pancreatic cancer on October 5, 2019, at Bridgepoint Active Healthcare. Christopher, her husband of 41 years, daughter Sarah and her husband, Ian Woodward, were at her side. Fondly remembered by brother-in-law Stephen (Alla), their children, Alexander and Monica, and family and friends around the world. Predeceased by daughter Laura, her father and brother. Also survived by her mother and sister. Chris and Bev met in 1974 at the University of Toronto's Scarborough Campus. Upon her graduation in 1976, Bev began her career as a Claims Adjudicator at the Workers' Compensation Board. She "retired" in the late 1980s, after several failed attempts at arranging daycare for Sarah made it clear that it would be best to stay at home. Chris wishes to express his gratitude for the support he always received from Bev throughout his career, despite all the long hours. She was instrumental in his success and a role model for Sarah. Bev was a voracious reader and avid gardener. Each year, long before the snow melted, there would be gardening magazines throughout the house with bookmarked pages for plants to purchase once the weather warmed. She also enjoyed music, theatre, dining, wine, travel and sharing that enjoyment with family and friends. The family wishes to express its gratitude to the staff at both Scarborough Centenary Hospital's chemotherapy clinic and Bridgepoint for their passion and care. In Bev's memory, please consider a donation to Pancreatic Cancer Canada, SHN Foundation, Bridgepoint Health, or any charity which is dear to you. A celebration of Bev's life will be held at Miller Lash House, 130 Old Kingston Road, Scarborough on Wednesday, October 23rd, 3 to 5 p.m.

