O'CONNELL, BEVERLEY HAZEL (nee MITCHELL) Passed away peacefully, with the love of her family in her heart on May 16, 2020, at the age of 78. Loving Wife of the late Ross O'Connell and Beloved Mother of Lauren Gibson (Ron), Dale O'Connell (Jorge) and the late Mark O'Connell. Caring Grandmother of Emily, Meghan, Olivia, Jordyn, Kyle, and Sydney. Sadly missed by Annette (Bill), Ashleigh, Adam and Ashley May. Cherished Sister of Ronald Mitchell (Loretta) and the Late Marie Klimt (Roland). Fondly remembered by all of her nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. Beverley's family wishes to thank all the staff, doctors and nurses at the Houses of Providence Villa. Their exceptional care brought us great comfort. A private family service was held, due to COVID restrictions. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in Toronto Star on May 23, 2020.