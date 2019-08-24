Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BEVERLEY ISOBEL HAYNE. View Sign Service Information MacCoubrey Funeral Home 30 King St. E. Cobourg , ON K9A 1K7 (905)-372-5132 Obituary

HAYNE, BEVERLEY ISOBEL Passed away peacefully on August 21, 2019, age 90. Beverley was born on April 23, 1929 in Toronto to Gilbert and Annie Bird. She grew up in Leaside with her sisters Norah, Marjorie, and brother Terry. The "Bird Sisters" sang at weddings and other occasions. Beverley attended Jarvis Collegiate and Toronto Normal School (teacher's college). She met her husband Alan Edward Hayne on the steps of the first school she taught at, and they married in 1951. Beverley and Alan enjoyed many years of loving marriage until his death in 1990. They had four children: Cameron Hayne, Jenny Koniuk (Roman), Andrew Hayne, and Joanna Coulter (Steve), and six grandchildren: Larissa (Geoff), Natalie (Nathan), Alexander, Kent, Andrei, Megan, and one great-grandchild: Ellery. Beverley lived in Scarborough for many years and attended Christ Church. She and Alan moved to Roseneath Landing in 1987, then Cobourg. Beverley had a second home in St Peter's Anglican Church in Cobourg and was very active in the St Peter's community. Beverley was a loving, generous spirit who expressed appreciation for life and nature and beauty right to the end. She is leaving a legacy of kindness behind her. She led by example and taught us to be kind to one another and above all accept each and every one. A service will be held at MacCoubrey Funeral Home, 30 King St. E., Cobourg, on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 11 a.m., with visitation from 10 a.m. until service time. A reception will be held at St. Peter's Anglican Church, 240 College St., Cobourg, following the service. Interment will be held at St. James Cemetery, 21 Church St., Roseneath, following the reception. The family thanks the loving and caring teams at Palisade Gardens, at Oasis in New Horizons Tower, and at Toronto General Hospital. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to St Peter's Anglican Church, Cobourg, Ontario. Condolences received at

HAYNE, BEVERLEY ISOBEL Passed away peacefully on August 21, 2019, age 90. Beverley was born on April 23, 1929 in Toronto to Gilbert and Annie Bird. She grew up in Leaside with her sisters Norah, Marjorie, and brother Terry. The "Bird Sisters" sang at weddings and other occasions. Beverley attended Jarvis Collegiate and Toronto Normal School (teacher's college). She met her husband Alan Edward Hayne on the steps of the first school she taught at, and they married in 1951. Beverley and Alan enjoyed many years of loving marriage until his death in 1990. They had four children: Cameron Hayne, Jenny Koniuk (Roman), Andrew Hayne, and Joanna Coulter (Steve), and six grandchildren: Larissa (Geoff), Natalie (Nathan), Alexander, Kent, Andrei, Megan, and one great-grandchild: Ellery. Beverley lived in Scarborough for many years and attended Christ Church. She and Alan moved to Roseneath Landing in 1987, then Cobourg. Beverley had a second home in St Peter's Anglican Church in Cobourg and was very active in the St Peter's community. Beverley was a loving, generous spirit who expressed appreciation for life and nature and beauty right to the end. She is leaving a legacy of kindness behind her. She led by example and taught us to be kind to one another and above all accept each and every one. A service will be held at MacCoubrey Funeral Home, 30 King St. E., Cobourg, on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 11 a.m., with visitation from 10 a.m. until service time. A reception will be held at St. Peter's Anglican Church, 240 College St., Cobourg, following the service. Interment will be held at St. James Cemetery, 21 Church St., Roseneath, following the reception. The family thanks the loving and caring teams at Palisade Gardens, at Oasis in New Horizons Tower, and at Toronto General Hospital. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to St Peter's Anglican Church, Cobourg, Ontario. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close