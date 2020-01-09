Home

BEVERLEY JOAN ELIZABETH (FORDER) ZWINGENBERGER

BEVERLEY JOAN ELIZABETH (FORDER) ZWINGENBERGER Obituary
ZWINGENBERGER, BEVERLEY JOAN ELIZABETH (nee FORDER) 1943 - 2019 Beverley Zwingenberger, a longtime resident of Thornbury, Ontario, passed away unexpectedly at home on December 30, 2019, at the age of 76. Beverley is survived by her two children and their families: Allison and her husband Mike French; Andrew, his wife Melonie; her most precious grandchildren Hudson and Sloane; and her sister and brother-in-law Barbara and Rick Blueman. She was predeceased by her parents, Dorothy and Harold; her brother, William; and her longtime partner, Keith Latimer. A memorial service will be scheduled later in the year in Thornbury. Beverley's cremated remains will be interred in Creemore Union Cemetery next to her parents. If so desired and as your expression of sympathy in lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada in Beverley's name would be appreciated and may be made directly or through the Ferguson Funeral Home, Meaford, to whom arrangements were entrusted. For further information, please see www.fergusonfuneral homes.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 9, 2020
