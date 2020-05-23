BEVERLEY JOY (STRINGER) FARDELL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share BEVERLEY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FARDELL (STRINGER), BEVERLEY JOY It is with great sadness that we announce that Beverley Joy Fardell (Stringer) has passed away. She had been suffering with Alzheimer's for a few years and passed peacefully in her sleep on May 16, 2020. She was born and raised in East York, lived in Scarborough and then in Don Mills. She is survived by her husband Roy, 5 children, Bill (Catherine) McTavish, Jill Fowlow, Jeff McTavish, Dave (Jane) Fardell, Patterson (Arnold) Fardell, 12 grandchildren, Erin, Laura, Brandon, Amy, Cody, Parker, Jeff, Chris, Ryan, Ashley (Paul), Rochelle and Linden. In these difficult times, we await the next (hopefully) wave of openings and allowances to have a celebration of life that is appropriate for such a wonderful woman.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved