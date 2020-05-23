FARDELL (STRINGER), BEVERLEY JOY It is with great sadness that we announce that Beverley Joy Fardell (Stringer) has passed away. She had been suffering with Alzheimer's for a few years and passed peacefully in her sleep on May 16, 2020. She was born and raised in East York, lived in Scarborough and then in Don Mills. She is survived by her husband Roy, 5 children, Bill (Catherine) McTavish, Jill Fowlow, Jeff McTavish, Dave (Jane) Fardell, Patterson (Arnold) Fardell, 12 grandchildren, Erin, Laura, Brandon, Amy, Cody, Parker, Jeff, Chris, Ryan, Ashley (Paul), Rochelle and Linden. In these difficult times, we await the next (hopefully) wave of openings and allowances to have a celebration of life that is appropriate for such a wonderful woman.



