KELLY, BEVERLEY (nee GARDINER) Peacefully on Friday, November 27, 2020, surrounded by family, at Matthews House Hospice, in Alliston, at the age of 87. Loving Mother of Barbara and her husband John DeGroot and Susan and her husband Mark Kocaurek. Cherished Nana of Miranda, and Adam DeGroot, and Joshua, and Rachel Kocaurek. Beverley was predeceased by her 5 siblings Russ, Stan, and Bob Gardiner, Pat Chisolm, and Shirley Giddings. She will be fondly remembered and missed by her many nieces and nephews. In keeping with Beverley's wishes, she will be cremated and buried with her mother in Bracebridge. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Matthews House Hospice or Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary and can be arranged through Reynolds Funeral Home. Messages of condolences may be left at www.reynoldsfuneral.com