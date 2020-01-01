MULLINS, BEVERLEY LORRAINE Passed away peacefully at Chartwell Wynfield Long Term Care residence on Monday, December 30, 2019, in her 92nd year. Devoted Wife of the late Lawrence. Beloved Mother of Lorne (Jane), Marnelle, Michael (Dawn), Gerald (Susan). Cherished Grandmother of Christopher, Steven, Dawn, and Jackson. Great-Grandmother of Elliott, and Nixon. Survived by her sisters Dianne (Gordon), and Lynda. Daughter of the late Jeanette and Ernest Hunt. Beverley will be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Wynfield Long Term Care Residence for their compassion and wonderful care. Visitation will be held at the DeStefano Funeral Home, 1289 Keith Ross Drive, Oshawa (south side of Taunton Road, east of Thornton Road), 905-440-3595, on Saturday, January 4th from 12:00 noon until the time of service in the Chapel at 1:00 p.m. In memory of Beverley, donations to the would be appreciated. Memories may be shared at www.destefanofuneralhomes.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 1, 2020