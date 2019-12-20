LINDARS, Beverley Mae (nee HACKETT) It is with great sorrow that the family of Beverley Lindars announces her passing on December 16, 2019 in her 87th year. Beverley grew up in North Toronto and graduated from University of Toronto. She was a well-respected teacher of languages and made many friends throughout her career at Northview Heights Secondary School, Don Mills Collegiate and University of Toronto Schools. Predeceased by her husband Fred in June of this year and by her brothers Arthur and Lloyd, Beverley will be greatly missed by her daughters Gail and Janet, by her son Mark, and by their spouses and children. A Celebration of Beverley's Life will be held on January 14th at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Dixie Cemetery & Crematorium, 737 Dundas Street E., Mississauga.

