|
|
VAUGHAN, Beverley Mae Passed peacefully into the presence of Jesus on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Shepherd Village. She was a florist and prepared beautiful arrangements for events throughout the GTA including Queensway Cathedral and 100 Huntley Street. She was predeceased by her daughter Patricia Burtch, and her mother Mae Poole. She is survived by her grandson William Burtch and his wife Kefa. There will be a celebration service on Friday, March 20th at Highway Gospel Church, 530 Midland Ave., Scarborough with a visitation at 10 a.m. and the service at 11 a.m. A reception at the church will follow. A graveside committal will take place after the reception at Beechwood Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 17, 2020