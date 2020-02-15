|
|
MILLER, BEVERLEY (nee WALLACE) October 2, 1932 – February 4, 2020 Loving wife of 65 years to Lyle Miller, mother to Bryan, Raymond, and Donald, grandmother to Elora, Lauren and Lindsay. Bev was also close to her sons' partners; Antonia, Andrew, and Wendy and was a much loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend. Bev was born in Nipawin, Saskatchewan, and grew up on a pioneer homestead near Aylsham, Saskatchewan. Photographs of her pioneering youth, such as heading to school on a horse drawn toboggan, or riding bareback on her horse Scottie, are much cherished. She left the farm in 1952 for secretarial school in Saskatoon, returning to Aylsham to work in the bank. While in Saskatoon she met Lyle and they were married in 1954. They moved to Kingston, Ontario, in 1956, started a family and made lasting friendships. In 1968 Montreal became home, where again many friends were made and Bev added downhill skiing to other pastimes such as bridge and hosting fun-filled parties. Since 1977 Bev and Lyle have lived in Don Mills where they were active in Jubilee United Church, North York Newcomers, and several bridge groups. Above all, Bev always valued family and friends. Her freezer was always full of the best cookies for anyone that dropped in. She had the best laugh, warmest hugs, kindest heart, and softest hands to rub her granddaughters' backs. Bev's life was active and full up until the end. A sudden stroke took her from us and the family is very grateful to the staff of Sunnybrook hospital for their attentive care. The family will remember and honour Bev's life in a memorial service on March 14th at 2 p.m. to be held at Jubilee United Church, 40 Underhill Drive, North York. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation in her memory are most welcome.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2020