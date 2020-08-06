SMITH, BEVERLEY RUTH On Wednesday, June 24 2020, at the age of 76, Beverley passed on to be with the Lord. Beverley died of natural causes. She indicated a number of conversations on her gratefulness that she had with the Lord who gave her hope. Beverley was predeceased by brother Robert James. She will be missed by her husband Brian Harrison, daughter Lesley Ann (husband James Croft), brother Peter (wife Marie-Jean), sister-in-law Heather and their families including Andrew, Sarah, Anna, James, Caleb. Peter remembers: It's hard to believe Bev is gone from this world. Although our age is getting up there, it seems not that long ago, when we lived together at home with our parents. I remember Bev spending time playing the piano, and very well, something I never mastered. In her high school years, I recall being told Bev had been rushed to hospital, having been hit on her bike by a car. Prognosis by doctors, relayed by our parents indicated she likely wouldn't live or not have much function if she did. After 15 days in a coma, she awoke, regained her strength and capacity over time and continued from where she left off. As years progressed, we were separated by geography and the business of life and separate paths. We did connect by phone, but not often and calls were brief. Times together though were very special and on one of Bev's few visits to Nova Scotia we spent a day driving around being tourists and reminiscing. Jim (son-in-law) remembers: When Lesley and I were dating, we went to the family cottage at Devil Lake for Thanksgiving with Bev. What amazed me was how she cooked a 20 pound turkey in the BBQ. No timer or thermometer was required as Bev would lift the lid of the BBQ every so often and close it again. Once she declared "it's done" I removed it to the dining table for carving. All I can say is it was perfect. The meat fell off the bones and was melt-in-your-mouth delicious. Many more fab meals followed. Beverley will be long remembered for her exuberant laugh, her love of cooking and music. She most enjoyed times spent at the Howitt Family Cottage on Devil Lake, north of Kingston, Ontario. Beverley has been cremated and her ashes will be buried in a joint plot for her and her husband near where they lived in Toronto.



