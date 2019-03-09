HUGHSTON, Beverley Yvonne (nee DYKE) Peacefully, on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Erin Mills Lodge, at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late Bob. Loving sister of Trevor, Sonia, Sheila (Mike Stewart) and the late Norma, Hugh, Keith and Audley. Beverley will be lovingly remembered by her extended family and friends. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Neweduk-Erin Mills" Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga (east of Erin Mills Pkwy.), on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 2 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life Service in the Chapel at 3 p.m. If desired, remembrances may be made to the Alzheimer Society or the . Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 9, 2019