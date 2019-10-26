Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BEVERLY ANN AYLES. View Sign Obituary

AYLES, BEVERLY ANN (nee GARLICK) Peacefully, on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Scarborough Grace Hospital at the age of 86. Bev was the beloved wife of the late Leon (2017). Loving mother of Paul, Pete (Diane) and Mark (Lisa). Cherished Nana to Tyler, Peter and Olivia. Dear sister of Murray (Susan) and the late Ross. Treasured aunt to her nieces and nephews. Bev had a lifelong love of music and had a passion for singing. She was involved in many choirs throughout her life, most notably, The Jack and Jills, Seranata Singers and St. John's United Church. She was very generous with her time in the community and volunteered with Meals on Wheels for many years. Bev had fond memories of summers spent at Geneva Park with family and friends. Although Bev had many health challenges, she always maintained a positive attitude and was an inspiration for everyone she met. Bev had a great devotion to her family, always supporting all of their endeavors and "never wanting to be a burden". Bev enjoyed many friendships over the years, some she still maintains from her childhood days growing up in Guelph, On. A memorial Service in honour of Bev will be held on Tuesday, November 12th, 11 a.m. at Jubilee United Church, 40 Underhill Dr. In lieu of flowers, donations to Community Living Toronto Warden Woods SWACA Program, 50 Fairfax Cres., Scarborough, Ontario, M1L 1Z8.

