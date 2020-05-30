HART, BEVERLY ANN JESSIE In her 87th year, Beverly of Richmond Hill, born in Montreal, Quebec, passed away peacefully at Mackenzie Health Centre (Richmond Hill), May 26, 2020. She is survived by her 90-year-old sister Dorothy Emma Mercer, currently of the Tullamore Community Centre, Brampton, Ontario. Also survived by her many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and a great-great-nephew. Family will miss her from their far locations of California, British Columbia and Ontario. She lived a full life on her own terms. Wish to thank Ada and all the medical staff at Mackenzie Health for all their compassion and caring towards Beverly. Cremation with Interment to follow at York Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at mountpleasantgroup.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 30, 2020.