BEVERLY ANN JESSIE HART
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share BEVERLY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HART, BEVERLY ANN JESSIE In her 87th year, Beverly of Richmond Hill, born in Montreal, Quebec, passed away peacefully at Mackenzie Health Centre (Richmond Hill), May 26, 2020. She is survived by her 90-year-old sister Dorothy Emma Mercer, currently of the Tullamore Community Centre, Brampton, Ontario. Also survived by her many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and a great-great-nephew. Family will miss her from their far locations of California, British Columbia and Ontario. She lived a full life on her own terms. Wish to thank Ada and all the medical staff at Mackenzie Health for all their compassion and caring towards Beverly. Cremation with Interment to follow at York Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at mountpleasantgroup.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved