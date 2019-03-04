TALBOT, BEVERLY ANN (nee McLAUGHLIN) Passed away peacefully at Norfolk General Hospital Nursing Home in Simcoe, ON, Monday, February 25, 2019, at the age of 79. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Brad and Doris Talbot, Christine Dougherty and Charlene Talbot. Proud Nanny of Brendon, Danielle, Chad, Jesse, Chase, Austin and Aydin. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Gwen and Richard Burns, Karen and John Dinn, Leonard, Sharon and Diane. Predeceased by her husband George, her parents Harold and Helen McLaughlin, her brothers Gary and Dale and sisters Marilyn, Mary and Marjorie. Bev was an avid reader and an excellent baker. In keeping with Bev's wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, Port Dover. For those wishing, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated. Celebration of Life date to be determined. Online donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwaters funeralhome.ca
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BEVERLY ANN TALBOT.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 4, 2019