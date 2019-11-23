DUNN, BEVERLY ANNE (nee DAVIDSON) Passed away peacefully at Toronto General Hospital on November 18, 2019, at the age of 79. Cherished mother to Dan (Sandy), Lorrie (Paul) and Tim (Lisa). Beloved grandmother to Christopher, Kaitlyn, Larissa, Matthew, Ryan, Justin and Emily. As per Beverly's wishes, there will be a private family service at a later date. Donations made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Care entrusted with the Dixon-Garland Funeral Home.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 23, 2019