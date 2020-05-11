After a remarkable 93 years, Beverly Hendry Hain has died. Beloved wife of the late John M Hain II and mother of David (Elizabeth), Robert (Tracy), Andy (Marie, deceased) and Charles (Melinda), grandmother to Timothy, Michael (Shadi), Iska (Tommy), Kayla and Christopher and great-grandmother to Grayson and Bowen. Here then was a woman of great kindness and of a deep and abiding sense of fair play for all around her. A good wife and mother who adventured the world having met her husband at McMaster in Hamilton, Ontario and immediately setting off to Chester England to start their family and life together. A life which eventually produced four sons and took them to Kingston, Prescott, Brockville, Wilmington Delaware, Benghazi Libya, London England, then Mississauga and Sarnia. As a widow, Beverly moved to Toronto where she became involved at both the Grange at the AGO and the ROM as a docent and tour guide. A story teller, artist, quilter, actress, poet, puppeteer, collector of friends and finder of the good in people everywhere she went, Beverly seemed to become more of a force of nature as she matured. She eventually became the sweet looking little old lady who seemed to stop bad things from happening merely by her glare and steely: "I am provoked." Beverly was active and engaged in the world until a stroke silenced her and had been a resident at Ina Grafton Gage Home of Toronto for more than a decade where she was part of the family of residents, staff and volunteers there. The family wishes to extend its deepest gratitude for the care and kindness Beverly received while she was there. Best perhaps, to permit Beverly the last word from a poem she penned in 1962: "Am I a Queen of untold realm? Or a lady of high degree? Are these rare blossoms from mountain peaks; Really meant for me?" Yes, mom. They are meant for you.

