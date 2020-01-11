|
VASEY, Beverly We are sad to announce the passing of Beverly Vasey (nee James) on December 23, 2019, after being hospitalized for a brief illness. She was a wonderful and loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all those she met. She leaves behind her sister Penny, daughters Kitty and Colleen, grandchildren James, Matthew, Christian and Clare and many loving extended family members. She was predeceased by her precious husband Hugh and will be laid to rest with him in Minden, Ontario. A Funeral Service will be held at Cooksville United Church (2500 Mimosa Row), Mississauga, on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to Cooksville United Church (www.cooksvilleunitedchurch.org) or The Dorothy Ley Hospice (www.dlhospice.org) in her memory. We were all very blessed to have known and loved Beverly. Condolences can be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020