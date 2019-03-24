Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BHADRIKA SHARMA. View Sign

SHARMA, MRS. BHADRIKA Daughter of the late Tanka Raj Pant and late Indira Basnyat Pant, was born January 5, 1941, in Kathmandu, Nepal. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Tribhuvan University in Kathmandu and then completed the radiologic technologist program at University of California - Los Angeles, in 1963. She was married to Kumud Raj Sharma in 1969 and their first son Manish was born in Bristol, England. They moved to Eugene, Oregon in 1972, where their second son Satish was born. In 1974, the family moved to Toronto, Canada and Mrs. Sharma worked at St. Joseph's Hospital for nearly 30 years in the radiology department where she had many close friends and colleagues. The Sharma's were active in the North American Nepalese community and helped many young families from Nepal get acclimated to a new life in a vastly different culture. After retirement, the Sharma's split their time between Canada and the US, spending most of it with family in Lancaster, PA. Mrs. Sharma was a traveler as well as a passionate supporter of Nepalese organizations promoting literacy in women and educational facilities for children. She was very creative and artistic enjoying arts and crafts such as watercolors, knitting and sewing. She also was a wonderful cook who will be remembered by many for hosting large gatherings, both in Toronto and Lancaster, making traditional Nepalese dishes for dozens of people right up to her final year of life. Her memory will forever be cherished in the hearts of her husband Dr. Kumud Sharma, her sons Dr. Manish Lamichane and Mr. Satish Sharma, their wives Dr. Sara Horan Lamichane and Mrs. Audra Dineen Sharma and her beloved grandchildren Juliet, Maya and Pierce. She has many relatives and friends worldwide who will remember her fondly and miss her dearly. In lieu of anything else, Bhadrika Sharma would have loved a donation to Child Haven International, an organization near and dear to her heart assisting women and children in developing countries, who are in need of food, education, health care, shelter and clothing, emotional and moral support.

