SINGH, BHAGAT KIRPAL "PAUL" March 15, 1935 - May 27, 2019 Beloved husband of Vassiliki. Loving father to his sons Sabi, Perry (Julia), Roshan (Josephine), A.J (Nikki). Dear brother to Hari Kirpal (Usha) and Ajeet (Manjeet). Darling Chachaji of Dolly (Hardeep), Shifali (Sunny) and to the many nieces and nephews of the Sarna, Chhatwal and Surana families in India, Australia and the United States. Cherished grandfather of Cello and Shaiya. He will be greatly missed yet always remembered by those who loved him. Friends of the family will be received at Bernardo Funeral Home (2960 Dufferin Street, North York, ON) on Sunday, June 2nd from 2-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a charitable donation can be made to the Humber River Multicare Kidney Clinic. https://www.hrh.ca/programs/kidney-care/ Please visit our book of tribute and memories here: https://bernardofuneralhomes.com/book-of-memories/3860610/Singh-Bhagat/index.php
Published in the Toronto Star on June 2, 2019