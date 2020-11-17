LAPROCINA, Biagio (Mike) It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved father on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Malton Village Long Term Care, at the age of 91. Mike is now reunited with his wife Nunziata and daughter Felice. Loving father of Matteo (Liz), Vicky (Angelo), Frank (Louisa) and Tony (Denise). Cherished Nonno of Valerie (Rocco), Michael, Ricky (Daniela), Philip (Alycia) Connor, Anthony, Christina, Samantha and Andrew. Mike will be fondly remembered by his family and friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Malton Village for their care and compassion during his stay. If desired, donations to the Alzheimer Society or the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario would be appreciated by the family. For funeral details please contact 416-745-7555 or visit our website at newediukfuneralhome.com