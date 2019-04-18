MYERS, BILL Sadly we announce the death of Bill Myers Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Mackenzie Health Hospital, Richmond Hill. He will be missed by the love of his life and wife of 63 years, Janet ("Jenny" nee McNeil). He is survived by his children Lynn (Steve Doyle), Lee (Steve Brandt), Tracy (Myron Makepeace), son Brian and grandchildren Brian and Annie Brandt, Scott Doyle, Chloe and Kailen Makepeace. Remembered by his McNeil family: John and Phyllis, Frances, Barbara, Elliot Parker (Marion), his nieces and nephews. Bill was born September 7, 1923 in Saint John, New Brunswick, moved to Toronto, married in 1955 and settled in Maple. A multi-sport athlete, Bill played for the Toronto Argonauts, scoring two touchdowns in the 1945 Grey Cup win. Bill taught 30 years at Earl Haig Secondary School. "Mr. Myers" coached football teams and inspired generations of students. The sport of tennis led Bill to the town of Southampton where he summered with family for the last 52 years. Bill will be remembered for his irreverent wit, political views and the ability to welcome and encourage others. At Bill's request there will be no funeral; he has been cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 26th from 2 to 4 p.m. at Eagles Nest Golf Club, 10000 Dufferin Street, Maple. Please no flowers. Instead consider a donation to the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA), Doctors Without Borders, Habitat for Humanity, or your local Food Bank.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2019