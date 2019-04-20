PATERSON, Bill Passed away on April 12, 2019 in Toronto. Predeceased by his brother Don (2018). Dearly loved by his family, wife Joy, son Rob, daughter Judy (Doug), grandchildren Cassie, Courtney and Taylor (Sarah). Cremation has taken place. Messages of Condolence may be placed at www.RidleyFuneralHome.com.
Ridley Funeral Home
3080 Lake Shore Blvd. West
Etobicoke, ON M8V 1K3
(416) 259-3705
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 20, 2019