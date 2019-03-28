PTOLEMY, BILL Bill passed away at home on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the age of 56 years. Loving son of the late Joyce and Gordon Ptolemy. Survived by his brothers Tom, John and sister Ellen. Beloved husband and best friend to Donna for 27 years. Forever remembered by his children Jessica, Kyle and Randi. His legacy will live on through all the people he knew, coached and loved. Visitation at the Chapel Ridge Funeral Home (8911 Woodbine Ave., south of 16th Ave., north of Hwy. 7) Friday, March 29, 2019 from 7:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Service Saturday, March 30, 2019, in the Richmond Room with visitation from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p..m, reception to follow. Cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Jumpstart Charity jumpstart.canadiantire.ca would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2019