BINAPANI SAHA
1944 - 2020
SAHA, BINAPANI 1944-2020 Passed away peacefully at the Rockcliffe Care Community, on May 7, 2020, in her 75th year. Loving wife of the late Sailen Kumar Saha. Beloved mother of Amit Saha. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak there will be no visitation or funeral service at this time. Cremation has already taken place. Our family would like to extend a special thank you to the Rockcliffe Care Community for the outstanding care of our mother.

Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.
