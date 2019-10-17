CHOW, BING Bing Chow, 86, passed away peacefully at Sunnybrook Hospital, in the presence of his loving family on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Bing first arrived in Canada, from Hong Kong, in 1952. He was a hardworking man and built a successful retail business. Bing is known for his love of food and music, his sense of humour and kind spirit. Bing Chow was a wonderful husband, a loving father of five children, and a fun grandpa to two grandchildren. Bing had a bright and energetic personality and was known for his ability to sense when people needed his help. He touched many lives with his generosity and passion for life. Rest in peace, our love.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 17, 2019