NIELSEN-WORRALL, Birgitte July 12, 1948-November 5, 2019 It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Birgitte at the age of 71. Beloved wife of the late James Worrall. Loving sister of Hans. Dear step-mother of Anna Jane, Brian, Brenda and Ingrid. Birgitte graduated from the University of Toronto, Victoria College, 1970. She was inducted into the University of Toronto Sports Hall of Fame as a member of the 1968-69 Women's Volleyball Team. Birgitte was a professional freelance photographer and her work was featured in several publications. Funeral Service will be held at Saint Thomas's Anglican Church, 383 Huron Street, Toronto, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. A reception will follow in the parish hall. If desired, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 9, 2019