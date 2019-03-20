NORKUS, Birute Passed away peacefully on Monday, March 18, 2019 at St. Joseph's Health Centre at the age of 90. Loving mother Edmund (Julie) and Christina. Dear grandmother of Aukse, Michael and Tomas. Birute was predeceased by her husband Viktor (2004). Dear sister of Irene. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., east of Jane Subway, from 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Funeral Mass will be held at Church of the Resurrection, 1 Resurrection Rd., Toronto, on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph's Health Centre or the would be appreciated. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca
