BJORN LARSEN
LARSEN, BJORN It is with great heartbreak that the family of Bjorn Larsen announces his passing on August 3, 2020, in Toronto at the age of 70. Bjorn was born in 1950, in Sandnes, Norway. He graduated top of his class in Computer Science at Hatfield Polytechnic, then immigrated to Canada where he started multiple successful software businesses. His great passions in life were spending time with family, flying his plane, playing guitar, supporting entrepreneurs and advocating for freedom of speech. His raw determination, strength of character and ability to make an impact wherever he went will always be remembered. Bjorn's memory will remain cherished by his children, Sarah (Steve) and Sean; his grandson, Robbie; and his siblings, Torstein (Chanita), Ingunn (Morten) and Bente (Hans Erik). Bjorn was predeceased by his mother, Kirsten, and his father, Harbo. A Celebration of Life will be held for Bjorn in the coming months.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 9, 2020.
