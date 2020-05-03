It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Blair King on April 29, 2020, after a short but courageous battle with brain cancer. Blair passed away peacefully at home at the young age of 66, surrounded by his loving family. Blair was a fun husband to his wife Julie, everything to his daughter Haleigh, welcoming to Haleigh's boyfriend Tom and shared a loyal relationship with his dog Hamish. Blair was a hardworking and selfless man who loved his job and always put everyone else first. With a deep love of aviation, Blair worked in the industry for 40 years as a First Officer and Captain for some of Canada's premier airlines. Blair took every chance to share the world with his daughter Haleigh and treated his crew members to many memorable nights overseas. When Blair wasn't flying all over the world, he took pleasure in life's simpler things. A cold pint of Harp, an afternoon relaxing at the cottage, Saturday night traditions, including a steak and and watching his Toronto Maple Leafs, and providing unconditional love to the family's many golden retrievers. Blair could be heard telling friends and family his signature phrase, "let's go have fun." In lieu of flowers or donations, enjoy a scotch and water on ice in memory of Captain King and go have some fun. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca May the West Winds treat you well

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store