Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holy Cross Funeral Home
211 Langstaff Road East
Thornhill, ON L3T 2C7
(905) 889-7467
Resources
More Obituaries for BLAKE MARSHALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BLAKE MARSHALL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BLAKE MARSHALL Obituary
MARSHALL, BLAKE 1968 – 2020 Blake passed away peacefully, at home on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, surrounded by family after a courageous struggle with MS. Never allowing the disease to define him, Blake approached his life with grace and strength. Blake is survived by his loving wife Helen, who cared for and supported him throughout their years together. Beloved son of John (2003) and Kathleen, brother of Jeffrey (Anne), Janis (Jason), Elizabeth (Andy) and uncle of Savannah, Haley, Alison, Isabella and Jake. He will also be lovingly remembered by Helen's parents, Maria and Manuel. He was fortunate to have been cared for by a loving community and a devoted team of PSWs, especially Henrietta. Visitation will be at Holy Cross Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Road E., on Friday, February 14th, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral mass will be held in the chapel on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. If desired, donations may be made to the MS Society.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BLAKE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -