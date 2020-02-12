|
MARSHALL, BLAKE 1968 – 2020 Blake passed away peacefully, at home on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, surrounded by family after a courageous struggle with MS. Never allowing the disease to define him, Blake approached his life with grace and strength. Blake is survived by his loving wife Helen, who cared for and supported him throughout their years together. Beloved son of John (2003) and Kathleen, brother of Jeffrey (Anne), Janis (Jason), Elizabeth (Andy) and uncle of Savannah, Haley, Alison, Isabella and Jake. He will also be lovingly remembered by Helen's parents, Maria and Manuel. He was fortunate to have been cared for by a loving community and a devoted team of PSWs, especially Henrietta. Visitation will be at Holy Cross Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Road E., on Friday, February 14th, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral mass will be held in the chapel on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. If desired, donations may be made to the MS Society.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 12, 2020