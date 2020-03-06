|
ASTON, BLANCHE On Monday, February 24, 2020, Blanche Aston (Walsh) passed away at age 85. Blanche was born, September 22, 1934 in Essonville, ON, to Fred and Hazel (Johnston) Walsh. She moved to the big city at the age of 16 to embark on the journey of her life. She worked at Bell Telephone and then the Toronto Star until retirement. She met lifelong friends in Irene Sarajlic (Struck) and Helen Duffield (Aston) who helped shape her life. She travelled with Irene and through Helen she met the love of her life, Helen's brother, Robert (Bob). She married Bob February 22, 1963, along with his extended family Wayne and Sandy. They purchased a home on Chatham Avenue and added son Michael. In 1966, they purchased a house at 68 Pinebrook Avenue where they lived the rest of their years. Blanche died as she wished, in her home in the company of her loving angel, Jane Ouimet (Neville). Blanche loved to travel. Bob loved Haliburton. They always found the time to manage both. They took the trip of their lifetime after retirement and drove from Toronto to Alaska, down to California and back over a period of 10 months. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary February 22, 2013, surrounded by loving family and friends. Blanche lost a large part of herself November 22, 2014, when Bob passed away. As he had, she spent the last few years of her life battling cancer. Despite failing health she battled to live an independent life. With assistance from Jane, Michael (and Marina), Wayne (and Betty) and extended son (nephew) Steve Duffield and many other family and friends, she was able to attain her wishes. She loved to read and learn (there are no boring subjects only boring people). She loved her home and was meticulous to the day she died. She loved her family and friends and she loved the get-togethers at Christmas which she always made special. She spent much of her last weekend on earth in her home surrounded by family and friends and it meant the world to her. She was stubborn and strong, caring and kind and a champion of underdogs. She will be forever missed. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Willie Stouts, 2175 Sheppard Ave. E., Toronto, at 4 o'clock. There will be a box for donations to the Wilberforce Volunteer Fire Department.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 6, 2020