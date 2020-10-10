BLANCHE CALLAHAN

CALLAHAN, BLANCHE Suddenly at Scarborough General Hospital on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the age of 95. Blanche beloved wife of the late Cecil. Loving mother of Gloria (Joyce), John (Susan), Dennis (Kady) and the late Ross and Joan. Nan will be fondly remembered by Monty (Glynda), Shelley (Danny), Paul (Josée), Michelle (Anthony), John (Pam), Shannon, Brennan and the late Chris and the great-grandchildren Kyle, Sara, Adam, Aiden, Jenna, Madison, Petra, Alexandra and Jordan. Dear sister of Winston, Ida, Ivy, Gladys, Ron and Olive. Blanche will be sadly missed by family and many friends whose lives she's touched. A private family Service and burial will take place at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.



