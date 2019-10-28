COOK, BLANCHE Past Matron Valley Chapter No. 297 O.E.S., Caledon East Suddenly at home in Orangeville on Friday, October 25, 2019, Blanche Piercey, in her 90th year, beloved wife of the late Clarence Edgar Cook, Sandhill. Dear mother of Catherine and the late Broderick Crawford, Glenn and Ruthann Cook. Cherished grandmother of Michelle, Kevin, and Sara. Dear sister of Carman and Olive Piercey and predeceased by Newton and Leona Piercey, Phyllis and Ken McMullan. Fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews. The family will receive their friends at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905-857-2213) on Tuesday afternoon 2 – 4 and evening 7 – 9 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the chapel on Wednesday morning, October 30th at 11 a.m. Following a reception at the funeral home, interment will take place in Providence Cemetery. Eastern Star service will be held Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 28, 2019