DRAPER, BLANCHE EVELYN Unexpectedly passed away at home on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Blanche Draper (nee Atkinson) of Holland Landing, in her 88th year. Beloved wife of the late Earl Draper. Loving sister of late Lucy (late Bill), late Earl (Viola), late Alma (late John), late Selby (late Jean), Frank (Marg), late Lila (late Bart), Edna (Bill) and Sam (Annie). Blanche will also be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at SKWARCHUK FUNERAL HOME, 30 Simcoe Rd., Bradford (1-800-209-4803), for visitation on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Queensville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 17, 2019