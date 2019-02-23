MITCHELL, BLANCHE MARGARET Born August 11, 1934 in Nipawin, SK. As a consummate patron of the theatre, the final curtain call for Blanche was on February 20, 2019, in Toronto. She and Wes travelled extensively around the world; she is now on her final trip to a destination to which she has not gone before. She is survived by nieces Sandra, Doris and Lynda, nephews Michael, Alan and Gregg, sister-in-law Marsha and very close friends Gillian and Ben. Her beloved husband, Wes, predeceased her. She was a generous patron of the Royal Ontario Museum. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at Variety Village, 3701 Danforth Ave., Scarborough, on Friday, March 8th from 2 to 4 p.m. Donations to Variety Village, the ROM or a charity of your choice.
|
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2019