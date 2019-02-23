Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BLANCHE MARGARET MITCHELL. View Sign

MITCHELL, BLANCHE MARGARET Born August 11, 1934 in Nipawin, SK. As a consummate patron of the theatre, the final curtain call for Blanche was on February 20, 2019, in Toronto. She and Wes travelled extensively around the world; she is now on her final trip to a destination to which she has not gone before. She is survived by nieces Sandra, Doris and Lynda, nephews Michael, Alan and Gregg, sister-in-law Marsha and very close friends Gillian and Ben. Her beloved husband, Wes, predeceased her. She was a generous patron of the Royal Ontario Museum. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at Variety Village, 3701 Danforth Ave., Scarborough, on Friday, March 8th from 2 to 4 p.m. Donations to Variety Village, the ROM or a charity of your choice.

