BLANCHE RUTH GULKO (nee STOLL)
January 21, 1929 – Toronto, Ontario
July 12, 2019 – Calgary, Alberta
Beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Blanche Ruth Stoll Gulko, went Home on Friday, July 12, 2019, in Calgary, Alberta, at the age of 90 years. Her passing has left a huge gap in so many lives. Blanche was the consummate hostess, receiving many guests in Toronto, Montreal, Vermont and Jerusalem. She leaves behind her five daughters - Ruz, Evelyn, Miriam (Ken), Judi (Marga) and Sharon (Rabbi Leonard) and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Now, she is playing Bridge with her dearest friend, Lila. Thank you for everything, Mama. Funeral Services took place in Calgary, on Monday, July 15, 2019. Condolences may be forwarded through www.mcinnisandholloway.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 16, 2019