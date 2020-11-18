LEE, BLANDINA Unexpectedly passed away at home, on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at 90 years of age. Beloved wife of Tommy. Loving mom of Robert and Gary. Dear sister of Roseline (late Jerry) Capotosto and Ronald (Barbara) Justice. Blandina will also be fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews. A private funeral service will be held at SKWARCHUK FUNERAL HOME, Bradford, followed by cremation. In Blandina's memory, donations may be made to Society of the Little Flower, Heart & Stroke Foundation or to Canadian Cancer Society
